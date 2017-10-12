Stocks ease off record highs despite earnings beats for J.P. Morgan, Citi

Stocks slip a bit at the open, as the three major stock indexes pull back from fresh all-time records set yesterday; S&P -0.2% , and Dow and Nasdaq -0.1% .

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% , Germany's DAX +0.1% and France's CAC -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.

JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup kicked off Q3 earnings season before the open with better than expected earnings and revenues, but the stocks are slightly lower in early trading.

On the downside, Juniper Networks -5.5% in early trading after lowering Q3 revenue guidance.

Most of the 11 industry groups start in the red, with telecom services ( -1.8% ) especially weak after AT&T ( -2.9% ) said its video subscriber base declined for the third quarter in a row.

In U.S. economic data, September PPI rose 0.4%, in line with forecasts, but Core PPI's 0.4% increase was higher than expected.

U.S. Treasury prices are modestly higher, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note 2 bps lower at 2.33%.

U.S. crude oil -1.9% to $50.32/bbl after data from the American Petroleum Institute indicates a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory, EIA petroleum inventories