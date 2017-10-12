Independent Sky shareholders vote to back Murdoch as chairman

Most independent shareholders at today's annual meeting for European TV firm Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) backed James Murdoch as the company's chairman, setting aside questions of his independence as Fox (FOX, FOXA), where Murdoch is CEO, pursues a full Sky buyout.

Lobby group the Institute of Directors had urged Sky to oust Murdoch if he were opposed by most independent shareholders.

Referring to allegations of sexual and racial harassment at Fox News, independent Sky director Martin Gilbert said he was "pretty confident" events at Fox News wouldn't affect a UK regulator's review of Fox's bid to buy the remaining 61% of Sky.