JPMorgan and Citi brush off credit concerns

The rise in credit card losses is "reversion to the mean," says Citigroup (C -0.7% ) CFO John Gerspach on the earnings call. Nothing he sees suggest a meaningful turn for the worse in consumer credit.

Speaking on JPMorgan's (JPM -0.3% ) earnings call, CFO Marianne Lake says much the same thing even as it too reported a big jump in card loss provisions.

Nevertheless, credit card players are among the weaker performers today, with Capital One (NYSE:COF), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Alliance Data all down by more than 1% . Discover (NYSE:DFS) is lower by 0.75% . American Express (NYSE:AXP) is ahead 0.2% .

