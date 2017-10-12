Alibaba, Red Hat announce cloud partnership

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Cloud will start hosting Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) customers on its platform and offer the latter’s products to its customers.

Alibaba joins Red Hat’s Certified Cloud and Service Provider program and will soon list Red Hat products in its cloud marketplace.

Customers with on-premise Red Hat subscriptions will have the option of moving to Alibaba Cloud without cutting ties to Red Hat.

In August, Alibaba announced its cloud business crossed 1M paying customers and brought in $359M for the quarter.

In Q2, Alibaba Cloud held 2.6% of the global cloud infrastructure services market. The company falls well behind market leaders Amazon Web Services (13.8%) and Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) but is gaining on Google’s third place standing at 5.9%.

