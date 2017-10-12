Blue Nile appoints Ruth Sommers as COO

Blue Nile (NASDAQ:NILE) appointed Ruth Sommers as Chief Operating Officer, effective Oct.16.

“Ruth is an accomplished retail executive with an excellent record of taking great companies and making them even better through efficient operational excellence. Her expertise will be vital during our next phase of growth,” said Chief Executive Officer Jason Goldberger.

Ms. Sommers most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for David Yurman.

The company also appointed Erin Daley as Chief Marketing Officer, David Fleischman as Chief Product Officer, and Jon Sainsbury as Chief Strategy Officer and President of International. Ms. Sommers will report to Chief Executive Officer Jason Goldberger.

Press Release