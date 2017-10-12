Lindsay -5% after missing on earnings, revenue

Lindsay (LNN -5.5% ) is lower after reporting disappointing FQ4 earnings and revenues, with the company saying it expects modest growth in its U.S. irrigation business in the upcoming year.

LNN says commodity prices have stabilized but are expected to remain under pressure as generally favorable weather conditions during the 2017 growing season likely will result in above average crop production levels and ending stocks.

FQ4 gross margin was 28.6% of sales compared to 30.1% in the prior-year quarter, with slightly lower margins in both the irrigation and infrastructure segments.