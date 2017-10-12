Nikkei: Apple's iPhone X still facing production delays

Nikkei Asian Review sources say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) suppliers are still struggling with 3D sensor production for the iPhone X.

The problem remains the “Romeo” dot projector part of the TrueDepth camera system. The corresponding “Juliet” part hasn’t experienced production issues and the imbalance has created a bottleneck.

Yuanta Investment Consulting analyst Jeff Pu confirms the delay, but still believes the iPhone X will enter mass production in the middle of this month.

Pu did cut his production forecast for CY17 from 40M to 36M units.

Preorders for the iPhone X start October 27 with shipments meant to begin November 3.

Previously: WSJ details 3D sensor delays for iPhone X (Sept. 27)