Credit Suisse trims target price, estimates for Fox with NFL ratings down

Credit Suisse has trimmed its price target and forecasts slightly for Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX +0.7% , FOXA +0.5% ) after looking at near-term headwinds.

The firm lowered its target price to $35 from $37, implying 33% upside, and lowered EPS forecasts by 1% each of the next two years. It sees soft NFL ratings and some regulatory risk in the company's bid to buy out the rest of Sky.

Sunday night NFL ratings are down 7% Y/Y despite soft comps, and the firm sees a possible drag on domestic ad revenues in Q2 and Q3 2018.

The "core" company -- stripping out STAR, Hulu, Sky and Shine Endemol at $18B -- trades at 6.7x 2018 EV/EBITDA.

It's still got a compelling implied valuation, the firm says, and Credit Suisse is sticking with its Outperform rating.