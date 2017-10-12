Combined analysis of completed studies of Ampio's Ampion in OAK to be published in Orthopedics journal; shares up 3%

Nano cap Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE +3% ) is up on lower-than-average volume in apparent reaction to its announcement that a combined analysis from 417 patients across all completed studies assessing a single intra-articular injection of Ampion in patients with severe osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) has been accepted for publication in the journal Orthopedics.

The company says the analysis showed Ampion not only to be safe and well-tolerated, but patients receiving an injection into the knee joint were more likely to respond to treatment with a longer duration of response compared to saline.

Ampion is a low molecular weight fraction of human serum albumin (HSA). Its main ingredient is an immunomodulatory molecule derived from HSA called aspartyl-alanyl diketopiperazine (DA-DKP), believed to reduce inflammation by suppressing pro-inflammatory cytokine production in T cells.