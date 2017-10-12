Mercadolibre falls as Amazon considers Brazil push

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) falls 6.4% on news that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to further enter the e-commerce market in Brazil.

Brazilian publication Valor says Amazon could start selling electronics in the country on October 18.

Brazil accounted for more than half of Mercadolibre’s FY16 revenues.

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju thinks Mercadolibre will be one of the winners in the local e-commerce market and calls the company his favorite internet smid-cap stock.

Netshoes (NETS -2% ) are also down on the Amazon news since Brazil accounted for 89% of FY16 revenues.

Source: Bloomberg First Word