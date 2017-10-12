Indonesia finance chief foresees resolution to Freeport mining deal

Indonesia Finance Minister Mulyani tells CNBC that a deal with Freeport McMoran (FCX +0.2% ) over the Grasberg copper mine will be resolved by the end of this year.

FCX in August agreed to sell a 51% stake in the Grasberg mine in exchange for licenses to operate the massive copper and gold pit until 2041, a deal Mulyani says has held so far and could be executed before 2018.

"We will continue making our best effort to make it hopefully even earlier than that, but we will try to do our best and I think the communication is good," she tells CNBC.

On valuing the 51% stake her government agreed to buy, Mulyani says the starting point was fair: "I really believe that both parties have a strong intention and willingness to come up with a good agreement which is benefiting Indonesians and Freeport."