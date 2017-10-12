Sigma Designs announces restructuring plan

Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) announces restructuring activities to streamline the Connected Smart TV Platforms business and accelerate a return to profitability.

Sigma expects the restructuring to complete by the end of Q4 FY18 and plans to cut 200 to 250 jobs in that time.

Sigma estimates non-GAAP operating expenses to drop from $26M in Q2 FY18 to between $17M and $18M in early FY19. One-time charges will total $8M to $10M over Q3 and Q4. Other charges will total between $5M and $7M.