Trump to sign executive order today changing aspects of Obamacare

President Trump is scheduled to sign an executive order this morning at 11:15 am ET that will make it easier for people to sidestep certain ACA rules and purchase pared-down health insurance.

The order will instruct the labor secretary to consider ways for small businesses to band together as associations across state lines to buy cheaper health insurance that would be exempt from some ACA requirements.

It will also instruct the Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury Departments to change the time span limit for short-term insurance plans which are cheaper but have more limited coverage.

Democratic state attorneys general have vowed to sue if the President tries to destroy Obamacare.

