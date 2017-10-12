Amazon's Alexa will appear on 68% of smart speakers in Q4

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa will appear on 68% of all smart speakers by the end of Q4, according to Strategy Analytics.

The voice assistant appears in Amazon’s growing range of Echo products and third-party products like the budget-friendly Eufy Genie and a new Sonos speaker.

Google Assistant (GOOGL, GOOG) will appear on 24% of smart speakers and recently announced new entrants to its Home line.

Strategy Analytics expects Amazon and Google to rule the market until 2020 and then leave the hardware to others.

Apple will join the smart speaker market in December with the HomePod.

Amazon shares are up 0.69% .

Previously: Eufy Genie offers Amazon Alexa experience for $35 (Aug. 9)

Previously: Google announces three third-party speakers featuring Assistant (Aug. 30)

Previously: Sonos launches Amazon Alexa-enabled smart speaker (Oct. 4)