Spartan Motors soars on aggressive growth talk

Spartan Motors (SPAR +12.8% ) rallies after updating investors at its analyst day event/

"Through improved operational discipline and performance, increased accountability and an acute focus on strengthening our team, we are accelerating growth," says CEO Daryl Adams

"We saw the potential to nearly double revenues and have set an aspirational, yet achievable goal with our long-term growth strategy," adds Adams.

Spartan's goals include become the #1 or #2 player in each market it serves, as well as $1B in sales by 2020.

Source: Press Release