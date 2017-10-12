DowDuPont to sell GMO soybean seed under tight U.S. controls

DowDuPont's (DWDP -0.2% ) Dow AgroSciences says it will launch a genetically engineered soybean seed that has been barred by major importers under tight controls in the U.S. next year, as it seeks to avoid roiling global trade while making sales to farmers.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM +0.4% ) will oversee the handling of the harvests to keep them out of Europe and China, which have not yet approved imports of the soybeans.