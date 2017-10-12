Emmis +1.2% as radio stations mark growth in Q2

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) is up 1.2% after Q2 results where radio revenues grew on a comparable basis and net income was affected by the sale of radio and publishing assets.

Net revenues fell 27% on a headline basis, but pro forma radio revenues would have been up 2%. The company sold its Terre Haute, Ind., stations in January, and sold KPWR-FM in Los Angeles in August.

Meanwhile, the company's clusters in New York, Austin and St. Louis gained market share.

Revenue by segment: Radio, $41.8M (down 9.2%); Publishing, $846,000 (down from $12.62M the year prior); Emerging Technologies, $238,000 (up 30.1%).

Press Release