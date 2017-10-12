D.C. stalemate good for munis

Seeming every five to years, or so, there's a scare that D.C. is going to eliminate the tax break for owning municipal bonds. As with umpteen previous occasions, this year's fears proved to be unfounded.

Also helping is the supply part of the equation: Cities and states have issued way less debt this year than last.

It adds up to a 4.3% gain in the S&P Municipal Bond Index year-to-date. This, even as Hartford and Puerto Rico have effectively declared bankruptcy, and Illinois neared junk-grade status.

