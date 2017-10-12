Juniper Networks -5.7% on bad prelims, but MKM calls sector peers immune

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has followed up postmarket declines yesterday with a 5.7% drop today after the company noted preliminary Q3 results are being hurt by a disappointing cloud vertical.

Also lower today are peers Nokia (NOK -1% ) and Cisco Systems (CSCO -0.5% ), though MKM Partners thinks Juniper's announcement "looks company specific" and Natixis says that Nokia and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) won't see negative impact from Juniper results.

Cisco's quarter is trending positively despite facing some of the same issues as Juniper -- including virtualization of routers, cloud competition and reliance on expensive proprietary silicon, MKM's Michael Genovese says. (h/t Bloomberg)