Barrick Gold reports drop in Q3 gold production, as Acacia dispute weighs

Barrick Gold (ABX -0.1% ) says Q3 gold production fell from a year ago, hurt by reduced output at majority owned Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) due to work permit issues and curtailed operations at its mines in Tanzania.

ABX says preliminary Q3 results show it produced 1.24M oz. of gold, below the 1.38M oz. produced a year earlier, while the average market price for gold in the quarter fell to $1,278/oz. from $1,333/oz.

Acacia says it generated 191K oz. of gold in the quarter, beating expectations, but sold only 132K oz.

ABX says gold production remains on track to achieve 5.3M-5.6M oz. for the full year, and it expects higher production and lower costs in Q4.