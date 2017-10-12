OLED prices will drop in 2019, potentially hurting Samsung

Prices for small and midsize OLED panels will start dropping in 2019, according to a Display Supply Chain Consultants report.

Panel production will grow in 2019 as more manufacturers build factories to keep up with demand driven in part by Apple’s iPhone X, the company’s first phone with an OLED panel.

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) is currently the only OLED supplier for the iPhone X, but LG Display (NYSE:LPL) has ramped up production and production investments to join the supply party in two years.

The status as key supplier allowed Samsung to charge premium prices for its panel so the price drop could hit the company hard.

Current OLED plants are operating at around 90% capacity and that’s expected to continue in 2018.

