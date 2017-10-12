J2 Global trims revenue guidance to account for divestitures

J2 Global (JCOM +1.4% ) has updated revenue guidance after accounting for two additional divestitures, and adds a couple of acquisitions to its Q3 tally.

The company sold Cambridge BioMarketing, part of Everyday Health (NYSE:EVDY), as previously announced. It also disposed of Tea Leaves Health, another unit of Everyday Health, and its Australian hosting business Web24.

Those divestitures will cut revenue by about $23M in the second half; for full fiscal 2017, J2 is guiding to revenues of $1.107B-$1.147B. It's reaffirming non-GAAP EPS estimates for $5.60-$6.00 (vs. consensus for $5.78).

It sees effective tax rate for the year will be 28.5%-30.5%.