U.S. oil trims losses as crude supplies fall for third straight week

U.S. crude oil prices trim earlier losses after U.S. government data showed domestic crude stockpiles falling for the third week in a row; WTI currently -0.9% at $50.84/bbl.

But in more bearish news for oil prices, the International Energy Agency also says global oil supplies rose in September while demand growth slowed.

U.S. crude supplies fell by 2.8M barrels for the week ended Oct. 6, well above the forecast of a 400K-barrel decline by analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts and a 1.7M-barrel decline projected by analysts in a WSJ survey; the API reported yesterday that stockpiles had increased by 3.1M barrels.

The EIA also forecasts U.S. crude production averaging 9.9M bbl/day in 2018, which would mark the highest annual average production in U.S. history.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI