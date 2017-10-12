Equifax -2.8%, investigating another possible data breach

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) data may have been breached again, as the company has taken a Web page offline and says its security team is looking into reports of another hack.

Shares are -2.8% to session lows; shares are at their lowest point this month.

An independent security analyst yesterday found Equifax's website under control of attackers attempting to get malware onto visitors' computers via fraudulent Adobe Flash updates.

The company's fresh off news that driver's license data on 10.9M Americans were compromised in the cyber attack that exposed the personal information of more than 140M Americans.