Enbridge defends plan to replace Line 3 oil pipeline

Enbridge (ENB, EEP) dispute a Minnesota agency's recommendation against its proposal for replacing its aging Line 3 oil pipeline, insisting in new filings that the project is needed to ensure adequate crude supplies for Minnesota and other Midwestern refineries for decades.

The state's Commerce Department said last month that the project is not needed and that it would not benefit Minnesota enough to justify the risks; new filings include a consultant's view that refineries in Minnesota and the Upper Midwest are already operating close to capacity.

ENB wants to replace Line 3, which was built in the 1960s, because it now runs at just over half its original capacity of 760K bbl/day and the costs of maintaining it are growing; Line 3 runs from Alberta through northeast North Dakota and Minnesota on the way to its terminal in Superior, Wis.

Construction is underway in Canada and Wisconsin but the Minnesota portion still requires approval from the state's Public Utilities Commission, which is scheduled to decide in April whether Line 3 is needed and whether it should follow ENB's referred route or some alternative.