DXC Technology +4% on plan to spin off U.S. public sector business

DXC Technology (DXC +4% ) is higher after unveiling plans to merge its U.S. Public Sector business with two Veritas Capital affiliates to form an independent publicly traded company serving U.S. government clients.

DXC says its combination with Vencore Holding and KeyPoint Government Solutions will create a top-five services provider to the U.S. government.

Barclays raises its DXC price target to $100 from $90 on the news, noting that the Reverse Morris Trust structure will allow the proposed combination to qualify as a tax-free transaction for DXC shareholders; the firm also sees a high probability of obtaining regulatory approvals.