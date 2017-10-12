Airbnb-branded apartments coming soon to Florida

Bloomberg reports that Airbnb (Private:AIRB) is working with property developer Newgard Development Group on a 324-unit branded apartment building.

Called the Niido Powered by Airbnb, the building will be located in Kissimmee, Florida, near the state’s largest amusement parks. The building will have keyless entry and offer concierge services.

Tenants can only sublet a unit for up to 180 nights a year and can only list on Airbnb.

Airbnb will lend its name and design assistance but won’t have any ownership interest.

Airbnb does get the advertising opportunity and a landlord who can’t object to tenants listing rentals on the platform.

