Goldman gets into house-flipping

via Liz Hoffman and Peter Rudegeair at the WSJ

Founded in 2007, Genesis Capital lends to investors looking to buy, renovate, and quickly sell single-family homes. Growth has been speedy - the company lent $1B last year, up from $50M three years earlier. Behind that speedy growth has been funding, which Oaktree Capital (NYSE:OAK) has supplied since 2014. Deeper pockets are on the way.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is buying, according to the report, with an official announcement maybe coming this week.

Goldman's traditional sources of revenue (particularly trading) are in what could be secular decline, so the bank has been busy trying to drum up business on Main Street - including taking in small personal deposits and making small business and consumer loans. Next stop residential mortgages?

Update at 2:00 ET: Official announcement