Teva under pressure, down 4%

Beleaguered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -4.2% ) is down on below average volume in a retest of the recent low of $15.22 touched on September 6. Shares are currently exchanging hands at $15.05, a 52-week low.

No particular news accounts for the action. Earlier today, the company settled its patent challenge with BioDelivery Sciences related to pain med BUNAVAIL but that should not have moved the needle much.

Pharmaceuticals and biotechs are down in general.

(PJP -0.9% )(IHE -0.6% )(XPH -0.9% )(IBB -0.7% )(XBI -0.3% )

