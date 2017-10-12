AT&T closing El Paso call center; union seizes on move amid dispute

AT&T (NYSE:T) is closing its call center in El Paso, Texas -- a shutdown that the Communications Workers of America is publicizing with the claim that it shows eagerness to offshore jobs.

The company says all affected employees are being offered positions in other AT&T offices.

The two sides are in a ninth month of talks over a dispute that covers about 20,000 AT&T Mobility employees in 36 states (about 7% of the total workforce). Almost 40,000 workers went on strike for three days in May.

The company used to operate three call centers in El Paso; CWA says AT&T has eliminated 12,000 call center jobs nationwide since 2011.