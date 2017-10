The company this morning slashed its dividend to $0.50 per unit from $0.73. Beginning at the start of next year, the hope is to grow the payout by no less than $0.01 per unit per quarter.

The targeted distribution coverage will be 1.4x-1.6x, and leverage is hoped to be cut to 4.75x, 4.25x, and 3.75x by the ends of 2018, 19, and 20, respectively.

GEL was down as much as 9%, but has trimmed that to 3.4% .

Hedgeye just hit the wires, suggesting 50% downside in the stock price.