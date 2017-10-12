PG&E plunges as report links downed power lines to California fires

PG&E (PCG -3.7% ) shares are under pressure in the wake of a San Jose Mercury News report of a possible link between the outburst of wildfires in northern California to downed power lines.

State fire officials say they are still investigating the cause of the inferno that has killed 17 people and destroyed more than 2K, but the report says power equipment failures have turned a spotlight on PG&E, raising questions about how well the utility has maintained its equipment in the area and whether it adequately cut back trees from power lines to reduce fire risk.

PG&E issued a statement last night acknowledging the equipment troubles but called questions about maintenance “highly speculative.”

Large California utilities including PG&E "have a long history of being found responsible for major wildfires because of inadequate maintenance of their power lines," according to the report.