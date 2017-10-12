Jagged Peak Energy in the red despite Imperial endorsement

Jagged Peak Energy (JAG -0.6% ) is initiated with an Outperform rating and $18 price target at Imperial Capital, which notes the company is a first mover in the Delaware Basin and boasts some of the best margins in the play.

Imperial thinks JAG's Wolfcamp A and B wells can yield 1.2M boe with an 82% oil mix, which enables JAG to break even with WTI at $28.50/bbl for a 9K-ft. lateral in the Whiskey River and Cochise areas, and expects more positive news ahead from the company's delineation wells in the Wolfcamp C and the Second Bone Spring Shale.

The firm likes JAG's strong balance sheet and copious liquidity to fund growth, as well as its highly contiguous land base and early entry into the Delaware play at attractive prices.