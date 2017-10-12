Infinity Pharma up big but news scarce; shares ahead 90%

Micro cap Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI +90.4% ) joins the long list of biotech breakouts on a whopping 43x surge in volume. No specific news accounts for the abnormally heavy accumulation. Two items from earlier today have helped:

Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to Outperform.

The announcement of new data on lead candidate IPI-549 to be presented on November 10 at the 2017 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD. A "clinical trials in progress" poster will also be presented related to its Phase 1/1b study of IPI-549 as monotherapy and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced solid tumors.

IPI-549 is an orally available inhibitor of an enzyme called phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K)-gamma that plays a key role in inflammation, immunity and cancer. The company believes it is the only PI3K-gamma inhibitor in clinical development.

Previously: Infinity Pharma and Bristol-Myers Squibb add TNBC patients to clinical evaluation of IPI-549 and Opdivo (Sept. 25)