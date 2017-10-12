Google announces $1B job training and education grants

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announces a five-year, $1B job training and education program that involves a few different projects.

The Grow with Google initiative will work with U.S. communities to provide job skills and small business growth advice.

The Goodwill Digital Career Accelerator will receive $10M in funding from Google to train 1.2M people in digital skills and career opportunities over three years.

The company will also provide $1B in grants to global nonprofits. The money, distributed over five years, will go towards organizations working on “three key areas” Google thinks will “boost opportunity.”

