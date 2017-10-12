Morgan Stanley names favorites in household products/beverage sector

Morgan Stanley is cautious on household products and beverage stocks into Q3 results, although the analyst team observes that the reaction to PepsiCo's results indicates that the market is braced for some weak prints.

Weak pricing and brand defragmentation are two negative factors for the consumer staples stocks.

Within the beverage/household products sector, the top MS picks are Colgate-Palmolive (CL +0.6% ), Constellation Brands (STZ +0.1% ), Estee Lauder (EL -0.1% ), Newell Brands (NWL -1% ) and Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS +0.2% ).

ETFs: XLP, VDC, RHS, FXG, FSTA, CNSF, JHMS