Transocean upgraded, Diamond Offshore downgraded in Citi pair trade

Transocean (RIG -0.9% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $14 price target, hoisted from $8.80, at Citigroup, which says if an upturn is forthcoming, the stock should outperform given a "diminution" of concern toward its balance sheet and more new contract catalysts.

The upgrade is part of a pair trade by Citi analyst Scott Gruber, who also downgrades Diamond Offshore (DO -3.1% ) to Sell from Neutral with a $12 price target, with DO likely to underperform if the downturn persists as its backlog is consumed.

Gruber believes DO is "simply overvalued," while RIG is the "industry leader who's ready to lead."

Oil and gas related shares are broadly lower today as crude prices fall sharply.