Applied Optoelectronics releases downbeat preliminary Q3 results (updated)

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI -4.2% ) has been halted for news pending.

Declines during market hours today wiped out gains of the past two days.

Updated 4:09 p.m.: The company has announced some preliminary Q3 results, which "fell short of prior estimates and were negatively impacted by lower than expected sales to one of our large datacenter customers. Despite this shortfall, we maintained a strong gross margin profile in the quarter, and continued to experience solid demand with our other top datacenter customers."

It's announcing revenue of $88M-$89M, down from its previous outlook for $107M-$115M (and consensus for $111.5M); gross margin in the range of 43.5%-44.5%, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.04-$1.09 -- down from previous forecasts for $1.30-$1.43 (and below consensus for $1.31).

It's holding a conference call to discuss these preliminary results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Applied Opto will resume after-hours trading at 4:35 p.m.