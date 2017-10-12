First Solar says it supports import tariffs, opposing most of solar industry

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) comes out in favor of import tariffs, as CEO Mark Widmar says U.S. solar manufacturers face “unfair competition” from rivals in other countries that “underscores the need for a fair and effective remedy.”

The stance places the biggest U.S. solar manufacturer in opposition to most of the solar industry and the Solar Energy Industries Association, which FSLR says has “not engaged constructively” on the tariff issue.

“Import prices have been anything but rational, falling much more rapidly than could be explained by cost improvements,” Widmar says in a letter to the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Solar installer Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) says FSLR's "self-serving proposal to impose tariffs on imports of all solar panels except the 2 GW they import from Malaysia, made with subsidies from the Malaysian government, is an egregious affront."