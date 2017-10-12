NeoGenomics sees Q3 revenue of $63.1M, $2.8M shy of consensus; shares ease 1% after hours

On a preliminary basis, NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) expects Q3 revenue of $63.1M, up 4% yoy but shy of consensus of $65.9M.

Non-GAAP EBITDA should be ~$6.0M. Clinical genetic test volume should be ~162.5K.

The company says Hurricanes Harvey and Irma depressed revenue $1.0M and non-GAAP EBITDA $1.2M in the quarter. It also expects to record a one-time $1.3M charge to revenue to reflect a change in the process for estimating revenue for unbilled tests at quarter-end.

Q3 revenue will be ~$1.3M less than Q2 as a result of the PathLogic divestiture.

Preliminary Q4 guidance: Revenue: $65M - 67M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $9M - 10M.