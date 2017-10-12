Allergan settles Restasis patent challenge by InnoPharma

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has settled patent infringement litigation with InnoPharma related to dry eye med RESTASIS (Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Emulsion). Under the terms of the settlement, Allergan will grant InnoPharma a license to market a generic version on February 24, 2024 or earlier under certain circumstances.

Under other circumstances, Allergan will authorize InnoPharma to market a generic version and will supply the product on August 28, 2024.

Allergan's controversial agreement with the St. Regis Mohawk tribe aimed at extending patent protection for RESTASIS appears to be quickly paying off.

Previously: Allergan uses legal maneuver with sovereign tribal government to protect Restasis patents (Sept. 8)