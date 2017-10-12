Stocks slip as Q3 earnings season opens

Stocks slipped from record highs, weighed by declines in bank stocks as some of the largest lenders kick off Q3 earnings season today and tomorrow.

JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup fell despite reporting better than expected earnings and revenues, sliding a respective 0.9% and 3.4% and dragging down the broader S&P financial sector by 0.7%; banks will be in focus again tomorrow, as Bank of America and Wells Fargo report before the opening bell.

Consumer discretionary stocks also struggled to a 0.7% loss, as Ulta Beauty plunged 8.5% after Cleveland Research downgraded shares and J. Jill cratered 51% after cutting its forecast for Q3 same-store sales.

AT&T pulled the telecom services group (-3.5%) to the bottom of the sector standings, dropping 6% in reaction to an announcement that its video subscribers declined for the third quarter in a row.

WTI crude oil futures fell 1.3% to $50.61/bbl even after the EIA reported a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles for the previous week.

U.S. Treasury prices rose in a curve-flattening trade, which sent the benchmark 10-year yield 3 bps lower to 2.32%.