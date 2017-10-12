EXFO up 11% as Q4 beats on top, bottom lines

EXFO (EXFO +0.6% ) is up 11.1% after hours following a beat in fiscal Q4 results as sales inched up but EBITDA beat easily.

Gross margin was 61.9%, vs. 61.6% a year ago and 58% in Q3.

EBITDA was $8.55M, beating an expected $5.5M, and made up 13.6% of sales.

Bookings hit $66.3M and book-to-bill ratio was 1.05.

Sales breakout: Physical layer, $40.8M; Protocol layer, $22.1M.

It's guiding to Q1 sales of $60M-$65M (vs. consensus for $61.5M), with IFRS EPS of -$0.01 to $0.03 (vs. expected $0.02, and non-IFRS $0.05).

