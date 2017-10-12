Bloomberg: AT&T considers public offering for Latin pay TV assets

AT&T (T -6.1% ) is considering a possible public offering of its Latin American pay TV assets, Bloomberg reports, in a move that would provide funds to pay down debt as the company works to swallow Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).

Reuters had reported last month that the company was considering a move that could bring $8B, against debt that would balloon to $180B after the takeover.

A source tells Bloomberg that the public market might value the business at $8B-$10B depending on exactly which assets were included in the share offering.

AT&T's not thought to be floating its pay TV business in Mexico, a country where it's been investing more heavily in wireless operations.

Shares slid today in their worst day in nine years, to hover just a bit over the stock's 52-week low -- $35.10, marked on Sept. 8 -- after its preliminary results showed heavy cord-cutting in its linear TV subs.

After hours: T +0.4% .

