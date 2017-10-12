Pioneer Natural's Q3 production rises 6% Q/Q despite Harvey

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) earlier reported Q3 production rose 6% Q/Q to 276K boe/day, even while coping with downtime from shut-ins and midstream issues related to Hurricane Harvey.

PXD says natural gas production, which took the biggest hit from Harvey, fell 4% Q/Q to 340M cf/day, but oil production jumped 10% to an all-time high of 162K bbl/day, led by the Permian Basin’s Spraberry and Wolfcamp plays; natural gas liquids output also rose 7.5% to 57,346 bbl/day.

PXD says Harvey caused the loss of 3,500 boe/day overall in the quarter, but adjusted for the losses, production would have been at the top end of guidance of 274K-279K boe/day.