TV firms gathering on ad-measurement initiative

Several TV companies are coming together Friday, Variety reports, on a high-profile project to redefine measurement of ad success or failure, based more on purchase action rather than ad visibility.

Among the companies said to be meeting on their still-young Project "Thor": Discovery Communications (DISCA -3.6% ), Turner (TWX -1.9% ), CBS (CBS -1% ), NBCUniversal (CMCSA -3.9% ) and A&E (co-owned by Walt Disney (DIS -1.6% ) and Hearst), as well as the trade group Video Advertising Bureau.

Set-top box data could play a part in finding when ads ran and how they might have affected a purchase decision. Most networks continue to get the bulk of ad revenue based on linear viewers despite a landscape shifting to video on demand and device-based watching.