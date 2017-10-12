Guggenheim cuts AMCX, VIA, DIS as TV sheds subscribers

In a week growing tough for media stocks, Guggenheim has cut ratings on AMC Networks (AMCX -6.8% ), Viacom (VIA -3.4% , VIAB -2.5% ) and Disney (DIS -1.6% ) amid talk of hot competition in an environment where pay TV continues to lose subscribers (see AT&T's preliminary announcement, for example).

The firm's cut its Buy rating on all three to Neutral. With regard to AMC, it's cautious on ad growth and expects digital video competitors to amp up competition; the firm trimmed its price target to $60 from $73, implying 11.6% upside from here.

Viacom is faces challenges from fees getting revised downward and carriage losses, and Guggenheim notes its channels aren't on Hulu, YouTube or Sony Vue. It's cut that price target to $25 from $37; shares closed at $24.57 today.

As for Disney, recent trends in domestic subscribers and advertising have been weak, and investors may look down on initial investments and long lead times in the company's direct-to-consumer video plans. Guggenheim has trimmed that price target to $102 from $122, implying 5.2% upside from here.

Source: Bloomberg