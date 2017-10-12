CP Rail upgraded at J.P. Morgan on rising sales growth outlook

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP +0.9% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with a C$262 price target at J.P. Morgan, which predicts a shift to stronger volume growth following some new contract wins scored by an improved sales team.

JPM sees CP's volume growth coming from new intermodal services, port infrastructure expansion and ramping potash volumes, with additional room for growth from a new chemical business and a resurgence of crude oil shipments by rail.

CP's ability to re-accelerate its stock buyback program in 2019 adds another bullish element to the story, the firm says.