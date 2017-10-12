Williams agrees to process gas for Southwestern Energy

Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) says it will expand its natural gas processing, fractionation and liquids handling services in the Marcellus shale as part of an agreement to handle 660M cf/day from producer Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Williams also agrees to gather and process production from SWN on ~71.5K acres in the dry gas area of the Utica shale.

Williams says it plans to further build out its Oak Grove processing plant for SWN's expanding production of wet gas; the facility has the ability to expand to accommodate an additional 1.8B cf/day, the company says.