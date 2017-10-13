Samsung chief announces shock exit as company forecasts record profit

In a surprising development, referring to an "unprecedented crisis," Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) CEO and Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun says he'll step down in March, at the end of his term.

"As we are confronted with unprecedented crisis inside out, I believe the time has come for the company to start anew with new spirit and young leadership to better respond to challenges," Kwon said.

Observers are scratching their heads, since the company has forecast a record Q3 operating profit driven by the memory chip business that Kwon built up.

"We are fortunately making record earnings right now, but this is the fruit of past decisions and investments, Kwon's statement continues; "we are not able to even get close to finding new growth engines by reading future trends right now."

The move creates huge uncertainty for Samsung's leadership; Kwon was expected to take a bigger role after the arrest of de facto leader Jay Lee in February in a bribery scandal, followed by other key executive departures.

Kwon is a 32-year veteran of the company and had spent five years in the top job.